Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $91.36

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.36, but opened at $87.50. Cimpress shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 23,693 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,820 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

