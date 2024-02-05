Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.67

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 24965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.24. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 153.23% and a return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of C$8.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.68 million. Analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3888158 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

