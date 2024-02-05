Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 528,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,630,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,390,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 219,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $7,266,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,085,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,052,615. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

