Claris Advisors LLC MO Acquires Shares of 1,315 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.66. 59,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,118. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.