Claris Advisors LLC MO Acquires Shares of 1,315 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.66. 59,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,118. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.32 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $182.37.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
