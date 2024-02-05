Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.75. 574,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.34. The company has a market cap of $343.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $246.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

