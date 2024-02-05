Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases 2,991 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 7.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. 72,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

