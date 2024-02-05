Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases 37,653 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIHP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 241,934 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.