Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 392 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Claris Advisors LLC MO cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 135,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,989,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,942 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,179. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

