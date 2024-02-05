Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Clarus has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.50.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. Research analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

