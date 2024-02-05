Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.64.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 248.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 315.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

