CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.95

Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.95 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 1521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 6.7 %

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CNA Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

