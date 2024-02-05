Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.50.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.