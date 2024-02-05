Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $157.24 million and $9.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002638 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005553 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,999,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

