Compound Market Capitalization Hits $424.42 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Compound has a market cap of $424.42 million and approximately $42.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $52.59 or 0.00124139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00037145 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008334 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 460.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,070,819 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,070,818.82217363 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.74600541 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $41,024,472.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

