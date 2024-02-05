Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Compugen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

