Concordium (CCD) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $47.54 million and approximately $811,831.39 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 12,848,049,608 coins and its circulating supply is 9,131,645,724 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

