CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Price Up 3.2%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.92 and last traded at $83.53. Approximately 133,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 659,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CONMED by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CONMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

