Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

