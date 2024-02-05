Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.