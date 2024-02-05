Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Copart were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. 1,374,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,652. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

