Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $24.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,836. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

