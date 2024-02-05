Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,906,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,109,000 after acquiring an additional 922,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,719 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.