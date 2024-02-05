Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Buys 3,358 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 504.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,905,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,454,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

