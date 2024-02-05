Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.72. The company had a trading volume of 324,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,904. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.40. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.