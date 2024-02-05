Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,517,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,932 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,593,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,264,000 after acquiring an additional 803,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,528,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,594 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.