Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.88. 689,210 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

