Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.30. 1,876,796 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

