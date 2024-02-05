Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,568,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,104. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2119 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

