Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 14,882 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 581,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after acquiring an additional 292,439 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 365,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCSH traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $77.14. 2,365,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.