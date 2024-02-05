Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 15,831 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 15.6% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,186,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,215,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.43. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $430.24.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

