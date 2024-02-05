Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1,080.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.36. 1,007,318 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

