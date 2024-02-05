Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.24. 2,114,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,272. The firm has a market cap of $344.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $246.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

