Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.74. 565,584 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

