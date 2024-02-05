Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 895 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.74. 5,715,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,464,990. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

