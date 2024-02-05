Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $270.94. 330,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.39 and a 1-year high of $272.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

