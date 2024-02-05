Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

