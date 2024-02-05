Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

