Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of CMRE opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Costamare has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 1,877.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

