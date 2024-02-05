CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $154.00

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 154 ($1.96), with a volume of 135471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.00).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £103.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,951.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at CQS Natural Resources G&I

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

In related news, insider Paul Cahill bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £25,073.30 ($31,875.54). Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

