Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Crane Trading Down 0.3 %

Crane Increases Dividend

Shares of CR opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $127.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,567,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

