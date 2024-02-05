Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 187,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 182,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $526.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
