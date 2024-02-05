Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.77. Crown also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Crown Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $88.33. 1,198,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,407. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.09.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Crown by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

