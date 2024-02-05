Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Crown updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

CCK traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $88.33. 1,198,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,475. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Crown by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

