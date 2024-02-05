CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.40

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 64097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CureVac will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
