D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 11,072 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.93% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $71,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.85. 776,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,361. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

