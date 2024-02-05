D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 30,424 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,461,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after buying an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,966,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,520,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

