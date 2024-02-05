D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $25.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 164,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 938,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 421,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.39. 2,959,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

