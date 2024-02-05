D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $44.79 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 155.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 3,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $428.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,876,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,323,480. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $430.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.55 and its 200-day moving average is $382.43.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

