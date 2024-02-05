D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $61.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $61,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,796 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

