D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $158.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,270. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $373.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

